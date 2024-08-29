This weekend's Round 4 of the TFH Hire Muscle Car Series – framed by HYTEK Steel Framing, is the feature event at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend.

The latest additions are part of the 23-car field entered. They will seek to take the prize pool that includes a winner-take-all $20,000 cash bonus from HYTEK and TFH for the highest cumulative point scoring two driver combo over all six races. There is also the bonus $5,000 worth of ACDelco Power Tools for the outright ACDelco Tag Team enduro winners of the 25-lap finale Sunday afternoon.

Dual national Trans Am champ Nathan Herne will partner with current series points TA2 leader Josh Haynes.

“Josh Haynes and I talk a fair bit away from the track and the two-driver event came about, he gave me a buzz and asked if I wanted to do it with him. I was already going to be at The Bend working with Domain Ramsay, Greg Keam and Michael Coulter helping them on their cars, so it worked out well to bring along my suit and helmet and cut some laps while I'm there,” said Herne.

“Last year I did the two-driver event with Paul Manuell up in Darwin and I enjoyed every minute of it, we even came close to getting a win. Obviously Peter Robinson let Paul and I drive his Dodge Challenger for the weekend, and it had more battle scars than a military vehicle by the end of the weekend. I am looking forward to working with the whole Waltec team as well as Josh and being back in a team environment. What better way to do an enduro with the guy who is leading the championship.”

Brook will join with TA2 round winner Brad Gartner, and Elliot Barbour will pair with Des Collier and will forsake his DSO duties which will be taken over by Dean Canto.

“Matt Black the Team Principal from TFH Racing gave me the call, they were looking for a short list of drivers. They spoke to some people from TA2 Racing, and obviously with the laps I have been doing in those cars in the other series it worked out well,” commented Barbour.

“I had to check with the TA2 team to see if I could get out of my DSO duties which they were gracious enough to let me put that to the side for the weekend so I could go and have some fun behind the wheel.”

Credentialed drivers that will race, include Erebus Supercar enduro driver Todd Hazelwood, Walkinshaw Andretti United Super 2 pilot Zach Bates, and TCR Australia's Jordan Cox. Other names set to team up with a regulars are Jarrod Hughes, former Saloon Car champ Clint Harvey and ex-RX8 Cup Series winner Aaron Prosser.

Six races will be held with each driver having a separate qualifying session and 10-lap sprint races before combining for two longer races on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The races will be livestreamed from10:15am to 12:30pm and broadcast on SBS Viceland, Fox Sports, Kayo Sports and Sky NZ.

TA2 Muscle Cars Series Round 5 Entry List at The Bend