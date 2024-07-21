The Walkinshaw Andretti United young gun led both from start to finish and withstood the challenge, primarily from Max Geoghegan who placed second and third. Hillyer's threepeat replicated what Bradi Owen did in the first round in Townsville only a couple of weeks earlier.

For much of the 12-lap second race, Hillyer had Geoghegan camped on his rear bumper. It was only in the last couple of laps when Bradi Owen began to attack Geoghegan, that Hillyer edged away to a 1.0s win.

Ryan Tomsett held fourth throughout and finished ahead of Lachlan Gibbons after he passed Clay Richards midway in. Next was Jack Westbury while Ben Gomersall emerged in front of a frantic multicar scrap for eighth.

Those involved in the numerous positional changes were Alice Buckley, James Lodge who started last, Brock Stinson, Hayden Hume and Charlie Nash who was relegated places post-race. Craig Thornton and Toyota guest driver Lewis Bates also incurred the wrath of stewards after they clash at Turn 11 and were relegated to 28th and 29th.

Hillyer had less pressure on him in Race 3 while Geoghegan and Owen chased. Just on half distance, Owen successfully challenged for the lead which took from Turn 3 to Turn 7 to complete.

Fourth initially was Westbury before he was overtaken by Tomsett on Lap 2. A couple of laps later Lodge passed Westbury as well and then targeted Tomsett who he nabbed three laps from the end.

Gomersall finished seventh and just in front of Gibbons and Richards. Jordan Freestone benefitted from the intensity of the racing to progress from 13th to 10th and finished in front of Jett Murray, Buckley, Stinson, Josh Anderson and Hugo Simpson.