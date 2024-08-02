The fifth round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia is racing as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries Race Queensland which includes the Formula Open and Toyota 86s.

There were two practice sessions for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia fifth round where D'Alberto set his best time in Session 1 as did Brad Harris. The gap between the pair was 0.32s whereas the rest from Harris back were covered by 0.84s.

Third fastest was currently champion Josh Buchan (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai Elantra N) ahead of Aaron Cameron (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR) and Buchan's HMO teammate Tom Oliphant (i30N TCR).

Dylan O'Keeffe (Ash Seward Motorsport Lynk & Co CO 03 TCR) was next in front of Ryan Cash (GRM Peugeot), Will Harris (Honda), Zac Soutar (Audi RS3 LMS TCR), Jordan Cox (Peugeot), Glenn Nirwan (Audi), Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot) and Kiwi Ben Stewart (Audi).

GITI TYRES AUSTRALIAN FORMULA OPEN

After three practice sessions in the leadup to Round 4 qualifying, Tim Macrow Racing's Ryan MacMillian (Dallara F308/11) set the pace as the only driver to go under 1:05.

His best was in the third session where he ended the day ahead of teammate Miles Bromley and the Gilmour Racing duo of Kyle Evans (f308/11) and Chris Gilmour (F307). Next were Beau Russell (F308/11) and Class 02's George Kantzios (F304).

The next three were out of F04 with Isaac McNeill (Tatuus T014), Jayden Hamilton and Ryan Sorensen, both at the wheel of Mygale M14s).

TGRA SCHOLARSHIP SERIES

It was a cool and brisk start to Round 4 for the second tier Toyota series, but it did provide most of the Toyota 86 drivers with faster practice times than in the much warmer conditions just after lunch.

Hayden Hume was the pacesetter by 0.45s over Ryan Tomsett. The New Zealander Ben Stewart who is also racing for 99motorsport in TCR Australia, was third quickest ahead of series leader Max Geoghegan.

Next was Alice Buckley ahead of James Wilkins, Ben Gomersall, Lachlan Evennett, Charlie Parker, Brock Paine, Brock Paine, Jack Wood, Wil Longmore and Jett Murray who was 13th of the 26 entries.