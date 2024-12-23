An extension has been agreed between Tickford Racing and Castrol Australia and New Zealand that continues a relationship that stretches back to 2003.

It will see Randle’s #55 Ford Mustang emblazoned with the brands colours throughout the coming season.

“It is really exciting that Castrol will continue as a major partner of Tickford Racing in 2025 and beyond,” said Randle.

“This is a partnership that stretches back to 2003, and for me, I’m proud to have represented Castrol since I first joined the Supercars Championship.

“We enjoyed some strong results in 2024. We can’t wait for 2025 to roll around, and to be doing it again with Castrol is already a dream result.”

Randle enjoyed his best Supercars season to date in 2024, finishing fifth in the standings with three podiums to his name and eight other top 10 finishes.

In addition to title sponsorship for Randle, Castrol will remain a major back of teammate and 14-time race winner Cam Waters.

Between Waters and Randle, Tickford Racing was second in the teams’ standings in 2024, its best performance since 2015, when it was known as Prodrive.

“Castrol is immensely proud to continue its long-standing partnership with Tickford Racing,” said Jotika Prasad, marketing director of Castrol Australia and New Zealand..

“In such a competitive environment like the Supercars Championship, Tickford Racing has always been up for the challenge and the team’s performance in 2024 demonstrated just that.”

“Castrol and Tickford Racing have enjoyed great success together and we know that there’s more great times ahead as we look forward.”

“Having two great drivers – and people – like Thomas and Cam representing Castrol is the perfect fit.

“We know with them behind the wheel of Tickford Racing Ford Mustangs, they’re going to unlock the very edge of performance every time.”

Simon Brookhouse, CEO of Tickford Racing, added: “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Castrol, a brand that’s been integral to Tickford Racing for so many seasons.

“Their ongoing support has played a key role in our success, and we’re excited to continue building on that foundation into 2025 and beyond.”

The 2025 Repco Supercars Championship gets underway under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park from February 21–23.