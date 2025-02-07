Johansson spent almost a decade in F1 and had a stint in Champ Car will drive an iconic Mazda 767B, having driven for the marque in the early 1990s.

Johansson piloting a 767 in 1991 before the 787B the following year, recording a sixth-place finish in the latter appearance.

He went on to win the 24-hour French classic in class in 1992 with Toyota before taking outright honours with Porsche, alongside former Ferrari F1 teammate Michele Alboreto, in 1997.

The Mazda 767B laid the foundations for Mazda to claimed victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1991 in the hands of Johnny Herbert, Bertrand Gachot, and Volker Weidler (driving a 787B).

The 767B features a quad-rotor, 2.6-litre engine producing over 600bhp at 9000rpm.

Only three examples of the car were built by Mazdaspeed with the car heading to Adelaide coming courtesy of its Japanese owner, Senji Hoshino, who will share driving duties with Johansson.

The 68-year-old Johansson is the latest announcement for the Adelaide event that will also see 1996 world champion Damon Hill reunited with his first F1 car.

Commentator David Croft, ex-Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, and 1989 Australian Grand Prix winner Thierry Boutsen will also attend, as will 10-time F1 race winner Valtteri Bottas, who will drive a Mercedes DTM car.

Also set to appear is an F1-inspired Rodin FZED, a 3.8-litre V8-powered open-wheel track day car capable of 300km/h, a design derived from the Lotus T125.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival takes place on March 8-9.