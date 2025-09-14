The Suzuka 1000km takes place on September 12-14 at Suzuka Circuit, the home of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

McLaughlin is the only Kiwi in this year’s event, which features 33 cars. The Team Penske driver will join Johor Motorsports JMR in the #2 Corvette Z06 GT3.R alongside Nicky Catsburg and Alexander Sims.

McLaughlin, Catsburg, and Sims will start ninth overall and sixth in the Pro class.

There is a small Australian contingent led by Andrew Macpherson. AMAC Motorsport will race a Porsche 911 GT3 R with Ben Porter and TV personality Grant Denyer in the Am class. They will line up 29th.

Kenny Habul brings his 75 Express team to Japan with Yannick Mettler and Dominik Baumann to form a Bronze line-up. They will start the #75 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in 10th overall and second in class.

TheSuzuka 1000km starts on Sunday, September 14 at 1:50pm AEST. It’s expected to last six hours and 30 minutes, finishing in the dark.

