McLaughlin started the race in the #2 Johor Motorsports JMR Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3 R before handing the reins to co-driver Sims for the middle stint.

Catsburg brought the car home, fighting through to third in an epic duel with Porsche and BMW.

The Dutch driver had to defend in the dying minutes of the race, surviving an attack from the #2 Absolute Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R driven by Loek Hartog.

Hartog made several lunges at Catsburg but ultimately settled for fourth, just 0.263s adrift at the chequered flag after six hours and 30 minutes.

“I was in the car for a long time and there were many, many great battles,” said Catsburg.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to fight that hard for a P3 result; a car behind me had a lot of pace late in the race, and the last five or six laps were just about surviving.

“We had great fun – the car did well, the team did great, so I’m happy to finish with a podium.

“I’m really proud of the way we all drove today and I really hope I can do some more races with JMR in the future.”

At the front of the field, The #32 Team WRT BMW M6 of Raffaele Marciello, Charles Weerts, and Kelvin van der Linde skipped away to a 13.6-second win.

Second went to the #2 Absolute Racing Porsche of Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, and Patrick Pilet.

The Suzuka 1000km marked the first time JMR had entered an all-Pro line-up in the GT3 race.

McLaughlin said he hoped to be part of future efforts by the team.

“Working with Nicky, Alex and the entire JMR team this weekend has been fantastic,” said McLaughlin.

“We had great pit-stops and I’m really proud of this result. It was hot out there and I got caught behind some slow cars at the start of the race, but the car had plenty of pace.

“I’m proud of Nicky for holding on for third in an amazing drive. To be here, getting a podium with JMR is unreal.

“Ideally you want to win the race, but this is the first time the team has had a Pro car and to be part of that and achieve an overall podium is unbelievable.

“It was really cool to come here with Corvette and be part of the programme with two superstar

race drivers in Nicky and Alex.

“To come here as a Chevrolet-affiliated driver with two other amazing Corvette racers and team up with this team on the rise is really cool.

“It’s a world class team and I’d love to be part of it in the future.”

The Intercontinental GT Challenge concludes on October 16-18 with the Indianapolis 8 Hour at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.