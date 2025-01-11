Australia’s efforts will be headlined by Porsche Penske Motorsport driver Matt Campbell, who will join Mathieu Jaminet and Kevin Estre in a GTP class Porsche 963.

Campbell, who will pilot the #7 entry, returns to Daytona International Speedway as last year’s champion, having won the title with Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

There will be a handful of Australians vying for LMP2 class honours.

United Autosport will field two drivers from Down Under. That car will be led by last year’s IMSA SportsCar Championship champion Nick Boulle, Daytona 24 winner Ben Hanley, and two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Oliver Jarvis, and Garnet Patterson.

Countryman James Allen will share the #22 with ex-Formula 1 driver Paul Di Resta as well as IMSA podium finishers Daniel Goldburg and Rasmum Lindh.

Josh Burdon returns to the Riley fold in the #74 with ex-Ferrari driver Felipe Massa, Felipe Fraga, and Gar Robinson.

Kenny Habul will return to the GTD Pro ranks with a stacked line-up in his 75 Express Mercedes-AMG GT3 that he will share with Mikael Grenier, Jules Gounon, and Maro Engel.

In GTD, Scott Andrews returns to Lone Star Racing with Dan Knox, Eric Filgueiras, and Ralf Aron.

Tom Sargent makes his Daytona 24 debut with Wright Motorsports in its Porsche 911 GT3 R. That car will be driven by Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, and Porsche factory star Ayhancan Guven.

New Zealand’s efforts will be split across three cars in the GTP ranks.

Earl Bamber joins the factory Cadillac team with ex-Formula 1 driver Jack Aitken, Frederik Vesti, and Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich in the #31 car.

Brendon Hartley will join Wayne Taylor Racing in another Cadillac alongside Filipe Albuquerque, another ex-Formula 1 driver Will Stevens, and Ricky Taylor in the #10 car.

A technical partnership between Chip Ganassi Racing and Meyer Shank Racing has meant a year-on-year team change for Scott Dixon.

Dixon has been a Cadillac driver since 2020 even before Chip Ganassi Racing became the factory team.

Chip Ganassi Racing has since pulled out of sports car racing and Cadillac has divided its program across several teams in IMSA and WEC.

For 2025, Dixon joins Meyer Shank Racing in one of its Acura prototypes alongside Colin Braun, Felix Rosenqvist, and Tom Blomqvist in the #60 ARX-06.

There’ll be just one New Zealander in the LMP2 ranks. After a standout season with TDR Racing, Hunter McElrea returns alongside Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, and Charles Milesi in the #11

In GTD Pro, Supercars champions Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen will join each other in the TF Sport-run Trackhouse entry.

The Kiwi duo will share a Corvette Z06 GT3.R with endurance racing stalwart Ben Keating and rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch.

The 63rd Daytona 24 takes place across January 24-27. The ROAR Before the 24 is on January 18-20.

CLICK HERE for the full 2025 24 Hours of Daytona entry list