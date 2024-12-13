Once fierce rivals in Supercars, the two Kiwis have been named as part of a four-driver line-up for the twice-round-the-clock enduro at the end of next month.

They will race a GTD Pro Corvette as part of Trackhouse Racing’s move into GT racing. The NASCAR and MotoGP squad has teamed up with TF Sport for the venture, with the collaboration to be run under the ‘Trackhouse by TF Sport’ banner.

Van Gisbergen and McLaughlin will be joined in the Daytona line-up by Connor Zilisch and Ben Keating.

For McLaughlin, joiningthe Trackhouse line-up was a no-brainer.

“When the opportunity came up from General Motors to run with Ben, Connor and Shane, I jumped at it straight away,” said the IndyCar race winner.

“I’ve always wanted to run an endurance race in a Chevrolet Corvette, and I could not imagine a better group to join. I am confident we have a real chance of winning a Rolex with this team.

“Shane and I have so much history racing against each other, including some time as teammates. He is one of the best racers I’ve ever competed against, so it’ll be great to be on his side again for Daytona.

“Connor is a young star who’s going to be around for a long time, and Ben has won Le Mans and a World Championship in a Corvette. We’re going to have some fun.”

Van Gisbergen added: “This is a dream come true to get to drive alongside Scotty, Connor and Ben.

“I love the 24 Hours of Daytona and it’s awesome to do this with this team. [Trackhouse boss] Justin [Marks], Chevrolet and TF Sport have done a great job putting this all together.”

Marks, meanwhile, is looking for immediate success as he takes his team to endurance racing.

“Participating in the Rolex 24 has been a dream since the inception of Trackhouse Racing,” he said.

“We wanted to make sure we could enter with a top-notch partner in Chevrolet and TF Sport as well as a driver line-up that could compete for the victory. We feel like this group we have put together can compete for the trophy.”

“We set out to become an international company with a global brand and we took a big step in 2024 adding MotoGP. Today marks another step as Trackhouse enters one of the most prestigious motorsports races in the world with two Americans and two New Zealanders behind the wheel.”