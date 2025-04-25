Ganassi and three of his Indy winning drivers, Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and Marcus Ericsson, attended a handover of the victorious cars on Thursday.

It marks the first time modern era IndyCars have been added to the museum’s collection and represents its largest single purchase since 2011.

“It’s great just to have these cars at the heart of motor racing,” said Ganassi.

“Sure, for many years they were in our place and we all looked at them walking by, but this is where they need to be. I’m just happy the museum has acquired them.

“The more fans can see them, the more people can appreciate the history and these cars can be among the other winners here at the museum.”

The museum sits inside the speedway but is an independent entity not included in the sale of the famed venue to Roger Penske in 2020.

It recently reopened after a $US60.5 million, 12-month renovation.

A decision to focus on Indy-related machinery led to 11 vehicles being put up for auction earlier this year in a move intended to raise over $US100 million.

Joe Hale, IMS Museum President, said that strategy enabled the purchase of the Ganassi cars.

“When we decided to de-access and sell 11 vehicles from our collection this year, we did so to create a robust fund that could be used to care for our collection and also for acquisitions that fall within the mission of our museum,” he said.

“While we certainly had hoped to add items that would fill voids in our collection, what we couldn’t have predicted was to have the opportunity to make additions so quickly.”

The remaining Ganassi machines will be added to the museum’s collection within a year.

The five Indianapolis 500 winning cars

• Juan Pablo Montoya’s 2000 Indianapolis 500 winner Target G-force GF05

• Scott Dixon’s 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara IR6

• Dario Franchitti’s 2010 Indianapolis 500 winner Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara IR6

• Dario Franchitti’s 2012 Indianapolis 500 winner Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara IR12

• Marcus Ericsson’s 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Dallara IR18

Other cars acquired by the museum

• Scott Dixon’s 2022 Indianapolis 500 pole winner, PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Dallara DW12

• Jamie McMurray’s 2010 NASCAR Brickyard 400 winner, Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Chevrolet Impala SS

• Michael Andretti’s 1994 Target/Scotch Video Reynard 94I

• 1996 Player’s/Indeck Reynard 96

• 1998 Reynard 98I, the 1998 CART Championship-winning car

• Juan Pablo Montoya’s Target Lola B2K/00, which won the 2000 Michigan 500

• Tomas Scheckter’s Target Chip Ganassi Racing G-Force GF09

• Scott Dixon’s 2015 IndyCar Championship-winning car, Target Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Dallara DW12

• Delta Wing, one of three chassis proposals for the 2012 IndyCar season