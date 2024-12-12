The 2025 IndyCar Series will be broadcast in Australia on subscription streaming service Stan Sport, continuing a deal first signed in late 2021.

The status quo will remain for the foreseeable future. Stan Sport has confirmed to Speedcafe it has re-signed with IndyCar for a further three years.

IndyCar remains Stan Sports’ most high-profile motorsport property alongside the FIA World Rally Championship, FIA Formula E World Championship, and GT World Challenge Europe.

Stan Sport has been linked through the Nine Entertainment network to a potential bid for the Supercars broadcast rights, which is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Across the ditch in New Zealand, the IndyCar Series will remain with Sky Sports.

Sky Sports is the largest player in the New Zealand media landscape for sports rights behind free-to-air broadcasters TVNZ and Three.

Three had the rights to NASCAR in 2024 but it’s unclear whether that deal will continue in 2025.

Three Now streamed Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this year in what was a last-minute deal with NASCAR.