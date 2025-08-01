To coincide with the deal, the current media rights deal has been extended – meaning IndyCar will stay on Fox Corporation subsidiary Fox Sports in the United States on a multi-year agreement.

Fox Sports acquired the rights to IndyCar from former broadcaster NBC Sports this year.

The agreement was marked with a series of hype reels promoting Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou that were well received.

According to Fox, this year’s Indianapolis 500 drew more than seven million views, which represented a 41 percent increase of the previous year’s race and a 17-year high.

A sellout crowd for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 meant the Indiana broadcast blackout was dropped.

Fox Sports said it has enjoyed a 31 percent viewership increase over NBC Sports year-on-year.

Every IndyCar race this year has been broadcast on Fox Sports cable in the United States.

The previous deal had coverage split across NBC Sports and streaming service Peacock.

“This partnership is built on long-standing trust and a shared vision for the future,” said Roger Penske.

“Fox sees the incredible potential across our sport and wants to play an active role in building our growth trajectory.

“Lachlan Murdoch and his team, starting with Eric Shanks, are committed to our success and will bring incredible energy and innovation to IndyCar.”

Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks hailed the agreement as a watershed moment for IndyCar.

“We’re thrilled to join the INDYCAR ownership group at such a pivotal time for the sport,” said SHanks.

“IndyCar represents everything we value in live sports — passionate fans, iconic venues, elite competition, and year-round storytelling potential.

“This investment underscores our commitment to motorsports and our belief in IndyCar’s continued growth on and off the track.

“We’re excited to help elevate the sport to new heights across all platforms.”

IndyCar is broadcast via Stan Sport in Australia.