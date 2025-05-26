In a thrilling final stanza, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver made the decisive pass for the lead with 14 laps to go on Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson.
Despite having the oldest tyres of the top three drivers, the #9 Chevy driver controlled the closing laps to take the win.
With it, Palou became the first Spaniard to win the Indianapolis 500, adding to his three IndyCar Series title wins.
Prior to this year’s 500-mile race, Palou had never won on an oval. Victory came in his 29th start.
More to come.
Results: 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|Laps/Diff
|Gap
|1
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|200 laps
|2
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|0.6822
|0.6822
|3
|4
|David Malukas
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevy
|1.1426
|0.4604
|4
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevy
|2.1327
|0.9901
|5
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|2.9464
|0.8137
|6
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|3.9822
|1.0358
|7
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevy
|4.9902
|1.008
|8
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevy
|6.0274
|1.0372
|9
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevy
|9.2592
|3.2318
|10
|76
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevy
|13.3125
|4.0533
|11
|75
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|16.9157
|3.6032
|12
|90
|Callum Ilott
|Prema Racing
|Chevy
|21.3918
|4.4761
|13
|6
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb‑Agajanian
|Honda
|59.6118
|38.22
|14
|30
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|62.1039
|2.4921
|15
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|63.0004
|0.8965
|16
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevy
|13.1045
|2.586
|17
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global w/Curb‑Agajanian
|Honda
|1 laps
|23.3522
|18
|33
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevy
|1 laps
|3.6721
|19
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevy
|1 laps
|1.2691
|20
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|1 laps
|29.1503
|21
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|2 laps
|18.7619
|22
|24
|Jack Harvey
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|Chevy
|2 laps
|24.2782
|23
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|3 laps
|45.0552
|24
|23
|Ryan Hunter‑Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|Chevy
|Mechanical
|3 laps
|25
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevy
|Mechanical
|8 laps
|26
|77
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevy
|Contact
|0.0174
|27
|17
|Kyle Larson
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevy
|Contact
|0.0226
|28
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|Contact
|0.0219
|29
|83
|Robert Shwartzman
|Prema Racing
|Chevy
|Contact
|0.5276
|30
|18
|Rinus Veekay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|Contact
|6 laps
|31
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevy
|Mechanical
|2.2089
|32
|98
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta w/Marco & Curb‑Agajanian
|Honda
|Contact
|0.0664
|33
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevy
|Contact
