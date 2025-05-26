In a thrilling final stanza, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver made the decisive pass for the lead with 14 laps to go on Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson.

Despite having the oldest tyres of the top three drivers, the #9 Chevy driver controlled the closing laps to take the win.

With it, Palou became the first Spaniard to win the Indianapolis 500, adding to his three IndyCar Series title wins.

Prior to this year’s 500-mile race, Palou had never won on an oval. Victory came in his 29th start.

More to come.

Results: 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500