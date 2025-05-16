The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver has been among the front-runners across the first three days of practice for the 109th Indianapolis 500.

It’s been a steady start for Daly, who was 21st at the end of day one, fifth on day two, and third on day three.

On combined times, he’s the fifth fastest driver outright with a 224.931 mph lap.

It’s especially encouraging for Daly and his team, who have no technical ties to either Team Penske or Chip Ganassi Racing.

“It’s just luck of the draw a lot of the times when you get a good lap here, but we’ve been two days in a row here now up at the sharper end of the grid,” said Daly on Thursday.

“That’s not a mistake. I’ve been here enough years to know that if it’s much easier to just pop up there, then you’re probably in a good car, and when you are up with the Ganassis and Penskes, that’s not a bad thing.

“I feel really good. This isn’t anything like, Oh, we got lucky. We’ve had speed all day long and the last two days, so it feels good.

“It’s just something that, again, measure everything to the smallest degree. Just execute tomorrow. Don’t get too frustrated with anything because obviously you’re going to have tough days here too.

“Tomorrow Fast Friday is a tough one because you’re adding boost. It’s probably going to be windy. I think realistically we have got good speed in the car, and it’s been awesome to drive in traffic.”

There’s extra motivation for Daly, who hails from the Indiana capital. The Hoosier is poised to make his 12th start in the famed race.

Although his rap sheet of results mightn’t suggest the IndyCar journeyman would be a contender, he’s often found himself at the front.

In 2021, he led the most laps of any driver – 40 of the 200-lap distance – on his way to 13th. Damage to his nose cone, however, scuppered those chances.

The last three editions, he’s finished inside the top 10.

So what of his chances this year? Daly admitted qualifying will be where he could make or break his month of May.

“Qualifying here I’m always pretty honest with everyone. I’ve struggled here in qualifying, without a doubt,” Daly explained.

“The Andretti car that I drove here… that was the best qualifying that I’ve had. I was comfortable, but we had a good draw too, you know what I mean? A lot of it’s about the draw.

“It would be awesome to have my best qualifying. I would love to make the Fast 12. That would be awesome.

“That’s going to be super dependent on the draw and the weather and stuff like that.

“But this car kind of gives me a little bit of a feeling that I had in 2021, which was the best car that I’ve ever had here for sure.

“Again, it’s a big statement to say. That was definitely one of our strongest races.

“I get that feeling that I’m, like, ‘Man this thing sucks up really well in the tow and the draft’, and it’s just got the ability to race well.

“Again, the race is the most important part. Josef Newgarden started 21st when he won. I’m not too upset about where we start. It’s just nice to have that confidence, I would say.

“These guys have done a great job preparing. This team has done a fantastic job, just all the meticulous detail.

“We’ve had a lot of small things go wrong so far this year. Just tiny little things here and there.

“When it comes to the speedway car, they’ve done a great job executing and bringing a fast machine.”