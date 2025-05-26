The McLaren driver spun on Lap 91, taking Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson and Juncos Holinger Racing driver with him in the melee.

The incident began when team owner-driver Ed Carpenter got loose and checked up, causing several cars to baulk.

Larson went low and downshifted, which got the car loose. Initially, it looked like he might save the car from spinning, but ultimately ended up facing the wrong way.

Thanks to contact from Larson, Simpson went rearward into the outside wall while Robb got loose and slid up into the wall before spinning to the inside of the circuit.

“It was a bit crazy there on the start,” said Larson.

“I got tight behind Takuma [Sato]. I was really close to him and I think I got loose and kind of got all over the place. Yeah, so I spun.

“I just hate that I got a little too eager there on the restart and caused that crash. So, hate it for everybody that also got caught up in it.

“Just bummed out, so I’ll try to get over this quickly and get on to Charlotte, and just forget about it.”

It’s the third major crash for Larson this month after incidents at the Open Test and Fast Friday.

Larson was taken to the medical centre and cleared before getting into a helicopter with his family and Hendrick Motorsports’ owner Rick Hendrick to fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson will contest the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, at 8am AEST.

Larson will become the fifth driver to attempt the double. However, the only driver to complete it in full remains Tony Stewart in 2001.