There were incredible scenes in pit lane as the Italian team, which made its IndyCar Series debut this year, jumped for joy.

Before this year’s Indianapolis 500, Shwartzman had never driven on an oval before.

Shwartzman becomes the first rookie to win pole position for the Indianapolis 500 since Teo Fabi in 1983.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it,” he said.

“I was closing my eyes. I was like ‘this is a dream. It can’t be true’. Honestly, I don’t even know what to say.

“The car felt amazing. I can’t thank Prema, I can’t thank Chey [enough]. They did such an amazing job. It’s unbelievable.

“Coming here for my first oval race, I would never expect to be in the position. It’s unbelievable.

“Big thanks to everybody, big thanks to the fans who are here cheering me.”

It’s a remarkable turnaround for the team that on day one of practice were last and second-to-last.

The team’s sister car Callum Ilott will start 23rd.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato was first to roll out in the Fast Six in the #75 Honda, clocking a 232.478 mph four-lap average.

He was followed by series leader Alex Palou who, despite having the benefit of cooler conditionsm was slower. The Spaniard set a 231.378 mph four-lap average.

Sato’s time stayed atop the pylon. Dixon could only manage a 232.052 mph run in the #9 Honda.

Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman was the first Chevy-powered Fast Six runner in the #83 entry.

As the 25-year-old crossed the finish line to end his four-lap average, the crowd cheered. Shwartzman shot to the top of the pylon with 232.790 mph to his name.

After Shwartzman came McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in the #5 Chevy.

The Mexican didn’t have the speed to match the provisional pole winner and on his fourth lap he reported the hybrid power wouldn’t deploy.

In the end, he slotted behind Sato, clocking a 232.098 mph four-lap average.

More to come.

Results: 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Fast 6