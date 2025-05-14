A Team Penske staple from 2015 to 2021, the Frenchman has returned in an informal capacity and is acting as something of a mentor to McLaughlin for the month of May.

Speaking on Wednesday, McLaughlin said Pagenaud’s input was multi-faceted.

“Just purely race car stuff, but a lot of mental stuff too,” the Kiwi explained.

“Like my intensity levels and understanding when that chops and changes through the month, because when you’re at 100 percent intensity level the whole time, you’re going to burn yourself out pretty quickly.

“He’s been super good, sending me notes before every morning about what to focus on, and that’s mainly what he’s working on.”

Last year, McLaughlin took pole position for the race but faded to sixth while his teammate Josef Newgarden took victory from third on the grid.

In the never-ending quest for victory, Pagenaud might just be the ace McLaughlin needs.

Pagenaud has a heap of experience, winning the IndyCar title in 2016 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 – both with Team Penske.

Speaking on Wednesday during the opening practice, Pagenaud lauded McLaughlin’s commitment to the cause.

“Obviously I’ve been here much longer than he has and I’m fortunate that I had the chance to run the race at the front quite a few times and win it,” said Pagenaud.

“Scott came up to me, which is very rare for another driver to go to another driver and ask for tools to get stronger and stronger.

“Scott is extremely talented but he’s always looking for something else.

“We have this common trait and he said ‘do you mind coming with me to the 500 this year?’ I said ‘of course I would’.

“Last year was so exciting with the pole and we both said he can do it [win the Indianapolis 500].

“He just needs a bit more experience and I’m just trying to transfer all my knowledge to him to speed up his learning process of this incredible place.”

Pagenaud, 40, hasn’t raced since his 2023 crash at Mid-Ohio that left him concussed. His recovery remains ongoing.

The veteran of more than 200 races and 12 Indianapolis 500 starts admitted it’s an unusual feeling to be helping from the sidelines.

“It’s different. It’s been two very different years for me,” said Pagenaud.

“It’s very confusing. On the emotion side of things, it’s very confusing.

“Obviously, I would want to be driving but I can’t, so I’ve just been very fortunate to have opportunities like this where I can transfer my knowledge and give back to someone who has the same value as me and also to my old team.

“I’m happy that I can help in some ways and be a part of the community and contribute to someone’s great talent.”

Practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway continued on Thursday.