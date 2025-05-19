McLaughlin crashed violently during the final session before the Fast 12 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday.

The Team Penske driver damaged all four corners of the car, and even took a gouge out of the track surface after it onto its side.

McLaughlin was uninjured in the crash but his car is beyond repair.

It’s a bitter blow for the #3 driver who had the fastest car of any driver in the days leading up to the pole position decider.

Speaking after the incident outside the care centre, the 31-year-old said he was devastated.

“I just ran a little light on downforce and I tried to finish a run. It was coming to the end and I was just trying to make sure I got ground,” said McLaughlin.

“I should have bailed, and unfortunately I didn’t, and I’m really sorry to my team.

“It kills me. It’s a character-building day I guess you could say.

“I know they are the best crew on pit lane. I’m sure they’re already pulling things out and working hard to make sure that we’ve got just as fast a car.

“I know that thing is a rocket ship, and I destroyed it. I’m sad for the crew, I’m sad for my sponsors, ultimately we’ll be back out there and giving it our all again.”

McLaughlin said he was sad not only for his team but his wife Carly.

“I’m fine. I’m more sad that I saw my wife crying in there and nervous about me, and that brings it all to real life,” he said.

“I wanted to get out of the car straight away just so she knew I was okay. Baby girl who has no idea what’s going on is probably sleeping in the bus right now.”

McLaughlin will start from 10th on the fourth row alongside Team Penske stablemates Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 takes place on Monday, May 25.