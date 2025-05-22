Cindric was among three high-profile members sacked by the IndyCar team in the wake of the attenuator saga that has overshadowed the build-up to the 109th Indianapolis 500.

Team Penske’s IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer were also axed.

The trio were among Penske’s most lauded and long-serving staff members.

Cindric has headed up Team Penske as its team president since 1999 but took a step back earlier this year to manage the IndyCar program.

Ruzewski has been part of the team since 2005 while Moyer joined in 2015.

Cindric served as Josef Newgarden’s strategist, Ruzewski as Will Power’s strategist, and Moyer as Scott McLaughlin’s strategist.

“It’s been an amazing ride,” Cindric wrote.

“While my conscience remains clear through all of the noise and accusations, I’m grateful to have so many great people to draw strength from in times like this. Still standing tall.”

Cindric and Ruzewski had already been suspended after IndyCar handed down sanctions following the Fast 12 qualifying.

The team was also fined 100,000 USD (155,000 AUD).

After the discovery, Cindric labelled the attenuator modification “arbitrary” and did not believe the team gained any advantage.

“In our eyes, it’s not a performance advantagem but at the end of the day, if they don’t like the seam being filled, they don’t like the seam being filled,” Cindric said after qualifying.

“You’ve got to do what the inspection process is and conform to that. We’ll live with it and start on the fourth row.

“Everybody’s trying to make the cars as sleek as you can and whether this much makes a difference or not, the facts are this didn’t pass inspection.”