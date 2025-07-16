The Team Penske driver authored the children’s book “Josef’s Big Dream: An Indy 500 Story” last year.

Now, the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner has joked about a sequel dubbed “Josef’s Bad Season” with a revised cover featuring a sad child-like Newgarden and an exploding car.

“This next book is going to slap,” he joked.

The American is on course for his worst season to date with Team Penske.

In his nine years at the team, Newgarden has finished no worse than eighth.

His debut 2012 season with Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing remains the lowest point of his career. As it stands, he could have his worst year since that, which was 14th in 2013.

Newgarden is winless in 2025, as are his teammates Scott McLaughlin and Will Power.

The 34-year-old came up short of victory in the first leg of the Iowa double-header, leading 232 of 275 laps, before finishing second to McLaren’s Pato O’Ward who jumped him in the pits.

But for an ill-time yellow flag, Newgarden was on course to win the second leg having led 72 laps of the 275-lapper. He finished 10th while Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou took victory.

Newgarden has been noticeably shy with the media since his terrifying Gateway crash, declining to speak afterwards.

He broke that silence at Iowa, taking the time to acknowledge his team.

“We just have to keep doing what we are doing,” Newgarden said after the most recent race.

“Team Penske is working incredibly hard. [Saturday] was a good day for everybody. You could see the spirits lift.

“They don’t need to change what they are doing. They are doing a great job. They brought a fast car here again today.

“I have zero doubt in our process and what we do,” he added.

“I’ve been here a long time. I’ve worked with the best of the best.

“We have really good people. Still do — and I think the worst thing to do would be to change what our process is.

“To overreact would be the wrong decision. That’s definitely not what we should be doing.”

The same was true for McLaughlin, who suffered an up and down weekend.

The Kiwi driver crashed in qualifying, started the first leg from last, then climbed his way to finish fourth.

He then started the second leg from last and didn’t finish the first lap of the race thanks to Devlin DeFrancesco crashing at the last corner.

“It’s the story of our year,” McLaughlin surmised.

McLaughlin took to social media in the days after with a “novel” in which he paid tribute to his team and his family.

“Sometimes you gotta reflect. Last few months have been the hardest in my career on track,” he wrote.

“A lot of promise, not too much delivery, luck, mistakes, a lot of those things play into these situations.”

Like Newgarden, McLaughlin hailed the efforts of Team Penske.

“I wouldn’t want to be with another team in terms of when we’re down in this right now,” McLaughlin said.

“With the resources, the people, I really think we’re going to be just fine. It’s going to take some time, but I feel like this is meant to happen and we’ll get going.”

“We’ve had a very good run. It’s just a matter of maybe it was meant to happen, maybe this was meant to just put us through the hardest point to realize how good it is when we are going well.

“That’s how I’m looking at it. I’m full of positivity. … [Other teams] are doing great jobs. We’re working hard.”

IndyCar continues its season on the streets of Toronto on July 19-21 (AEST).