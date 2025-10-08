Hughes will get his first taste of IndyCar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of a test at the road course-configured Brickyard.

That test will also include ex-Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

As part of the reserve driver deal, Hughes will return to Indy NXT in 2026.

This year, Hughes ran second behind eventual champion Dennis Hauger for the lion’s share of the season before a tough end to the season saw him end up third behind Caio Collet.

“I’m really excited to be returning to Andretti Global for the 2026 INDY NXT season,” said Hughes.

“It was a dream to drive for this team this past season, and I’m proud that we finished third in the championship.

“I’m looking forward to building on that success next year with a team I know well now.

“I am also beyond excited to be doing my first IndyCar test. It’s something I’ve looked forward

to for a long time, and doing it in Indy makes it even more special.

“It will be a great experience to work closely with the team as an IndyCar reserve driver in 2026.”

Hauger will test with Dale Coyne Racing before stepping up to IndyCar full-time in 2026.

Other drivers at the test include Collet with AJ Foyt Racing, James Roe with Juncos Hollinger Racing, as well as Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen at Ed Carpenter Racing.

Andretti Global IndyCar team principal Rob Edwards said the expectation is for Hughes to fight for the Indy NXT title in 2026.

Edwards pointed to Ed Carpenter Racing driver Christian Rasmussen and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Louis Foster as evidence of a second season paying dividends. Foster was the 2025 Rookie of the Year.

“We are delighted to welcome Lochie back to the Andretti INDY NXT family for the 2026 season,” said Edwards.

“Coming off a successful rookie year with two wins and six podium finishes, the goal for 2026 is

very clear: we expect Lochie to challenge for the Indy NXT championship.

“Both Christian Rasmussen and Louis Foster have shown the growth and maturity that a second season in Indy NXT brings, and I am confident we will see more of the same with Lochie.”

The 2026 Indy NXT season begins on the streets of St Petersburg on March 2 (AEDT).