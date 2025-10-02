Hughes is currently on track to become the next Australian in IndyCar having quickly established himself as a front-runner in Indy NXT.

In what was his debut season this year, he finished a fine third with wins at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Portland driving for Andretti Global.

He has now joined Patrizi’s MP Management stable, which includes the likes of Supercars star Matt Payne, world karting champion Marijn Kremers, and British F4 driver Xavier Avramides.

“I have known Michael for many years, and while we have been working together unofficially, it’s time to make it formal,” said Hughes.

“Michael has been instrumental in this next phase of my career. I’m excited to officially join Matt and Marijn as part of the MP group, and I look forward to what’s ahead.

“Having a manager is the next stage of my career. Michael has been instrumental in my new deal which we look forward to sharing with you shortly.”

Patrizi, meanwhile, is backing his new rising star to make it to the top of the US open-wheel ladder.

“I am thrilled to finally have a formal agreement with Lochie,” he said.

“He and I have been working together since he was a young boy in karting, taking podiums on the world stage and progressing through the motorsport ladder.

“His desire to compete in IndyCar has always been strong. We are working extremely hard to make this happen and, as we all know, it’s bloody difficult for an Australian to break through.

“But Lochie’s talent speaks for itself — winning multiple championships in one of the world’s most recognised development programs, the Road to Indy, shows the level he is at.

“We look forward to sharing some exciting news in the next few days about Lochie’s future.”

Indy NXT is the final rung on the ladder before IndyCar.