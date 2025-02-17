Dixon was spotted at Daytona International Speedway visiting former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson co-owns Legacy Motor Club and is a part-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor in the #84 Toyota Camry.

While visiting Johnson, Dixon spoke on the NASCAR broadcast where he suggested he’d be interested in contesting next year’s race.

“We were just talking about that, trying to work out how I can do my entry for next year,” said Dixon, offering a wry smile.

“I haven’t been to the 500 for probably about 10 years, so it’s nice to be back,” he added.

“Obviously we just ran the 24-hour here but excited obviously with the partnership with Fox but excited to see the race tomorrow.

“It actually helps me, because they moved the start time up a little bit before we go testing on Tuesday at Sebring. Came to see my good friend Jimmie.”

A new Open Exemption Provision rule for 2025 has made Dixon’s chances of racing in the 200-lapper a far greater reality.

A provision was introduced to allow a driver deemed to be high-profile automatic entry into the race, meaning they would not need to qualify.

Under the rule, NASCAR will admit automatic entries “for world-class drivers who enter a NASCAR Cup Series race.”

Traditionally, non-chartered Open cars have to fight their way into the event, either on qualifying time or via the Duel races.

The only potential hurdle for Dixon to overcome is that of the manufacturer he aligns with.

In the IndyCar Series, his Chip Ganassi Racing team is powered by Honda, which may make joining the Toyota team Legacy Motor Club a challenge.

However, in years gone by, Dixon has been powered by Chevrolet in IndyCar and raced for Ford in sports car racing.

Dixon and Johnson were teammates at Chip Ganassi Racing when the seven-time Cup Series made the switch to open-wheelers.