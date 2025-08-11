Had he proved something to Roger Penske? Would the win secure his future? In the end, Power said he had “no clue.”

That’s the reality for Power, who said one win wasn’t going to change his situation.

“I don’t know. Nothing else to say, man. I don’t know,” Power explained.

Before the Portland weekend, Power said he would know by the end of August whether he would be a Team Penske driver in 2026.

After his win, the Australian received some words of support from Simon Pagenaud, another former Team Penske driver.

The Frenchman was left out of the Team Penske line-up at the end of 2021 to open the door for Scott McLaughlin.

“I want to continue here by congratulating Will Power,” Pagenaud wrote on X.

“He is an absolute legend and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

“Anyone who knows what’s going on in an athlete’s career will attest how difficult it is to remain at the top level like he has! Will is an absolute legend.

“I really hope we will see Will Power in the Verizon car next year with Team Penske. He still has more success ahead!”

The 44-year-old two-time series winner affirmed his view that he is at the peak of his powers.

With victory, Power is the only Team Penske driver this year to win a race.

“It’s what we expect at that team,” Power explained.

“To me it was business as normal, honestly. I’ve been in that position so many times in my career.

“Like I said, I’m driving the best I ever have. Simple as that. I’m not slowing down. I am not slower, I am faster. My toolbox is still big as far as understanding the cars, race craft, all that.

“That’s me. I guess I’m different to some people. I never stop working at it. It’s a passion. I love it. That’s why I’m still winning.”

Power said it is “funny” that a win would come at such an important time of his career.

“It’s going to be interesting, man,” he smiled.

“Obviously I don’t know what the future holds. I think it was just very nice.

“I feel good for the whole team, I really do. Where we stand in the championship really isn’t indicative of our true potential.

“It’s just been a rough year. Feel good for Chevy, as well. I think on that front they’ve had a pretty bad year.

“The whole team, I can tell they’re so very happy and relieved that we’ve got a win on the table now.

“We started out pretty rough in practice, made a lot of changes, got a car that was probably not good enough for pole, but right there in that top four.

“It’s a good weekend, man.”

When asked if the decision was in someone else’s hands, Power replied, “Maybe it’s my decision”, and said teams shouldn’t have to look far to see he is one of the sport’s best.

“It’s probably good on both fronts,” said Power.

“I won three races last year. If you’re a team, if you’re waiting on me to know if I’m good enough, I don’t know what you’re thinking.

“If you’re actually waiting, I’m not sure if this guy is good enough, just go back to last year and you’ll f***ing know.”

Power was joined in the post-race press conference by Team Penske’s president, Jonathan Diuguid.

He stopped short of confirming Power’s place at Team Penske but offered an interesting response to questions about his future at the team.

“Will’s future is about 30 minutes old from winning a race,” he said.

“His future’s definitely bright. He did an amazing job today. Looking forward to the last two races of the season.”

IndyCar continues on August 25 (AEST) at the Milwaukee Mile before ending at Nashville Superspeedway on September 1 (AEST).