Dixon’s rap sheet of success includes six IndyCar titles, an Indianapolis 500 win, and 59 race wins in the North American single-seater series.

Outside of motorsport, Dixon was noted for his philanthropic work with charities CanTeen, St Jude and Teen Cancer America.

Speaking with Stuff, Dixon revealed the comical moment he found out.

“We live in the digital world, so it came via email,” Dixon said.

“I’m like, ‘maybe this is spam’, so I sent it to my wife, and I’m like, ‘do you think this is legit?’ Then you have to kind of accept it.

“Definitely left [field] and didn’t really expect it, but truly honoured. I love flying the flag for New Zealand. It’s my home.

“The only downside is that I have a career outside the country for most of the year, so I only really get to come home a couple of weeks of the year.”

Dixon has amassed a record-high 142 podiums, and he is hoping to grow that number in pursuit of a record-equalling seventh IndyCar title. That would have him level with the great AJ Foyt.

“I think what is truest to it is that I just love flying the flag, on the world stage,” said Dixon.

“When I win a race, I’m holding that Kiwi flag, and to me, it’s where I came from, it’s where I grew up.”

There is, unfortunately, a bittersweet element to it all. Dixon’s father Ron sadly passed away in October 2023.

Dixon, who does not get to return to New Zealand often, is home for the holiday with his wife Emma and three children.

“Unfortunately, I was here a year and a half ago for my dad’s funeral, and that brings a lot of emotion too and reminiscing, how racing started, spending all that time with him and my mum,” said Dixon.

“There’s so many great memories, and New Zealand is definitely a place that I spent a large portion of my life, and at the back end we’ll be located here at some point.

“He’d be super, super pumped and super excited, it’s just a shame he’s not here to be a part of it,” he added.

“He was an amazing dad and someone that … without him and his expertise and his passion for motor racing, all the support and refinancing of homes and all that kind of stuff through his life to help us until we got to the point of the investment group.”