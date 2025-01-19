In his fifth Supercars season, McLaughlin was a true contender for the title with DJR Team Penske. He came up just short, losing to Jamie Whincup in a thrilling 2017 finale.

He went on to win three on the trot before switching to IndyCar where he’s following a similar path.

The touring car champion turn open-wheel ace was there or thereabouts in his fourth IndyCar campaign, akin to his fourth Supercars campaign with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Heading into his fifth IndyCar season, McLaughlin drew parallels between his first proper title challenge in Supercars and where he finds himself now.

“It’s funny you brought it up because I’ve said that to Ben [Bretzman], my engineer, a couple of times. I feel like I am in exactly the same position when I signed on with Penske in 2017 for Supercars back then. I feel like I’ve done a lot of my learning,” McLaughlin explained.

“I think in 2016, as well, in Supercars I finished third in the championship and had a couple race wins, and I really felt like I could have that next step. And ultimately I didn’t win that championship, I lost it on the last race, but I put myself in a really good spot.

“I feel like I’m in that same mindset here. I feel like I’ve lost all my habits that I had in touring cars with my fitness and all that stuff, my neck and stuff that is outside of the car, I feel very comfortable with.

“I also know a lot of faces in here. I know what this day is all about. I know what airports to fly into. It’s just like so many different things that you come to a new place that you forget how easy it is. But I feel a lot more comfortable now.”

McLaughlin could have been a bigger factor in the 2024 title if not for his inconsistency.

Team Penske was the most successful outfit last year, but none of its three drivers stood out individually to take on the uber-consistent Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou.

Ultimately, the Spaniard scored his third straight title.

It’s been five years since McLaughlin first drove an IndyCar, and now he firmly believes he’s in the best position to really mount a title tilt.

“I think every year for me is such a learning deal, particularly from where I started in late 2020 to now – I’m a completely different race driver,” McLaughlin explained.

“The mindset needs to change compared to other championships that I’ve been in, as well, because things can just turn on their head so quickly in IndyCar.”

So what’s different year-on-year? McLaughlin said winning an oval race puts him in a different league.

“I thought I had the ingredients to win last year, and I still think I did,” he said.

“I just hadn’t won an oval yet. We were close. But now having won the oval, obviously that’s given me a lot of confidence.

“But I’d be lying to say that I feel any different to last year. I certainly feel like I’m in the same boat.

“It’s just a matter of circumstances and me putting myself in different positions, and hopefully sometimes you’ve just got to have a little bit of lady luck, as well. It’s jut got to go your way.

“I don’t think that has been kind to us, but it’s been kind in other places. We’ll keep working, but I’m as confident as ever for sure.”

McLaughlin’s Supercars record

2013 – 10th – Garry Rogers Motorsport (Holden)

2014 – 5th – Garry Rogers Motorsport (Volvo)

2015 – 8th

2016 – 3rd – DJR Team Penske (Ford)

2017 – 2nd

2018 – 1st

2019 – 1st

2020 – 1st

McLaughlin’s IndyCar record

2021 – 14th

2022 – 4th

2023 – 3rd

2024 – 3rd