Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, will resume his drive for five with Meyer Shank Racing.

The Brazilian will be backed by steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs on his #06 Honda.

Castroneves won with Team Penske on three occasions. His first came in 2001 and he backed that effort up in 2002. His third came in 2009 before a long drought finally ended in 2021 with MSR.

Sato has also confirmed his return with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the #75 Amada America car.

The Japanese driver won the 2017 and 2020 editions of the Indianapolis 500 and returns for his eighth start with RLL at the Brickyard.

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“The moment the checkered flag fell at the 2025 Indy 500, our preparation for the 110th running had already begun,” said Sato.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue this journey with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as we take on unfinished business.

“A sincere thank you to Bobby (Rahal), Mike (Guerin, Amada America CEO), David (Letterman), and everyone at RLL for their belief and commitment.

“Last year, we showed tremendous speed and strong potential. Now, we return even more focused, more prepared, and more determined.

“The Indy 500 is always special, but this year carries extra excitement. I can’t wait to reunite with the team, see all the familiar faces, and start building momentum toward May.”

So far, six drivers have been confirmed as one-offs for the Indianapolis 500.

Team owner-driver Ed Carpenter will race for his eponymous team alongside 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen.

Ryan Hunter-Reay will join a four-car McLaren line-up that includes Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard, and Nolan Siegel.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will be represented by Conor Daly and Jack Harvey. As it stands, there will be no bump day with 31 cars entered.