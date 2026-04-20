The Andretti Global driver pitted under yellow along with almost everyone else in the field for their final pit stop on Lap 59.

During his pit stop, Power drove over the foot of AJ Foyt Racing tyre changer Ryan Marzec.

He was taken to the on-site medical centre in a golf cart before being released.

For the incident, Power was given a drive-through penalty, which he served on Lap 66.

All told, the Australian finished 19th out of 25 cars.

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“I feel bad because I clipped the #4 crew guy and hurt their race,” said Power.

“It’s tough to go three-wide here, and I don’t think I could have gone any further left.

“I was at the limit and it just closed up. I didn’t see him at all.

“You’re focused on the outside lane and what’s ahead, and I must have just caught him.

“As soon as I heard the yellow, I knew it was going to be a tough race.

“Track position is everything here, so to have that happen on the only caution of the day and get sent to the back is really frustrating.

“We’ll now just focus on the Month of May.”

AJ Foyt Racing confirmed the tyre changer escaped serious injury.

“Outside rear tyre changer Ryan Marzec has been treated and released,” the team said in a statement.

“Nothing broken he was back at the truck and will head back to Indy on the charter.

“They only put an ace bandage on both feet to keep swelling down.”

Power sits 14th in the standings after a wretched start to his tenure with Andretti Global.

Power has finished one race inside the top 10 this year, which was his standout third place at Arlington.

IndyCar returns on May 10 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the road course configuration.