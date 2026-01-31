The Freedom 250 is set to become the 18th race on the IndyCar Series schedule on August 21-23, and will be free to attend.

The IndyCar race will be a centrepiece of the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations, with cars to race around the National Mall and iconic landmarks.

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order to allow the race to happen.

“For over 100 years, American IndyCar racing has set the pace for motor sports,” said President Trump via the executive order.

“With speeds topping over 200 miles per hour, the cars and drivers inspire awe and respect in all who watch this quintessentially American sport.

“It has given us racing legends such as A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti, and continues to thrill every Memorial Day weekend when people travel from across the globe to the Indianapolis 500, the largest single-day sporting event in the world.

“IndyCar racing is a source of pride and entertainment for our Nation, which is why I am pleased to announce the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, DC.

“This race, the first motor race ever to be held in our Nation’s capital near the National Mall, will showcase the majesty of our great city as drivers navigate a track around our iconic national monuments in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.”

American speed. American power. American GREATNESS. 🇺🇸🏁 President Donald J. Trump just signed an Executive Order launching the FIRST-EVER IndyCar race through the streets of our Nation’s Capital: The Freedom 250 Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/Q9gYqA00Vo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 30, 2026

With the event slated for mid-August, it will be a quick turnaround for IndyCar and event organisers to construct a circuit.

Within two weeks of the executive order, Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Transportation will designate a route for the race that will showcase the “majesty” of the capital.

IndyCar boss Roger Penske hailed the opportunity for the series.

“President Trump has bestowed an incredible distinction upon our sport, and we’re grateful for his trust and support as IndyCar prepares to honor our country with a tremendous racing spectacle,” said Penske.

“This will be a truly memorable event that celebrates our country’s independence and the legacy of patriotism, innovation and excellence that powers motorsports across America.”

IndyCar begins its season on the streets of St Petersburg on February 27-March 1.