Power ushers in a new era in 2026, moving out of the #12 Team Penske Chevrolet and into the #26 Andretti Global Honda.

Power’s livery matches that used by Andretti Global in the FIA Formula E World Championship, with a striking lime green and black scheme with sponsorship from TWG AI.

Despite a whopping 15 seasons at Team Penske, Power said he is already getting used to being at a new team.

“Now that I’ve got to work, it’s just business as normal,” Power explained.

“It’s not even registering the difference. You’re in a team. You’re trying to get the most out of the car and working closely with the engineers. You’re on the Honda sim, all the same stuff.

“You’re not really distracted by, ‘I wonder what they’re doing at Penske’.

“The one thing that’s difficult is I used to live right near the shop. It was easy for me to go in and see everyone at Penske.

“But I have a place here in Indy now, which is about the same or very close to the shop. So when I’m here, it’s the same deal. It feels normal.”

Power had the option to continue with Team Penske for one more season, but elected not to continue amid a desire for long-term stability.

“I just love competing. I love doing this. It’s really enjoyable,” said Power.

“I’ve got a ton of experience. It would be a pity to stop when you’re really still on top of your game.

“A lot of work, 20 years of work, 20 years of IndyCar racing, and still able to win races and poles. It’s just very difficult to do in this series.

“That’s sort of why I keep going.

“Roger gave me a great career. He offered me a year. It wasn’t like, ‘you’re not coming back’. He offered me to come back,” Power added.

“But pretty far down the road at that point. Yeah, the relationship is good. I’ll always be grateful for what he did for my career and what he’s done for the sport.

“I was lucky to drive for that long, and I could have continued, but I wanted sort of a longer-term contract, and also for myself, I wanted to know what can I do on another team.

“Yeah, tremendous respect for Roger and the whole organisation. I’d definitely like to beat him but I want to beat everyone. We’ve got to go out and win races.”

IndyCar begins on the streets of St Petersburg on February 27-March 1.