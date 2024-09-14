Chip Ganassi Racing has elected to bolt a new engine into the #10 entry ahead of the title-deciding race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Palou is the firm favourite to win the title. If he finishes ninth or better, he is guaranteed the Astor Cup.

The Spaniard is on the verge of his third IndyCar Series win in four years.

Speaking with the official IndyCar website ahead of the title decider, Palou said he is only focused on his own performance.

“If you’re in the top five, you know you’re good,” said Palou.

“But you see the cars in front and behind you. If we’re 17th, you don’t care what (Will) Power is doing because you need to move up, no matter what.”

Related IndyCar news

👉 How Power, McLaughlin can beat Palou to IndyCar title

👉 Santino Ferrucci re-signs with AJ Foyt Racing

👉 Hurricane remnants threaten to derail IndyCar finale

Will Power is Palou’s nearest rival, 33 points in arrears. He’s vying for a third IndyCar title to go with his 2014 and 2022 wins.

“I feel the pressure, man,” Power said.

“It’s the right amount of pressure on me. It’s not like I’m comfortable; I never am.”

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. It’s subconscious pressure. It’s always on you, and it’s a good pressure. I really notice it.

“You can see when people go in and out of that, like when they re-sign (a contract) or something and the pressure comes off for them, and they don’t perform as well.

“As much as you hate the pressure, it’s good for you. You’re lucky to have it because there’s going to be a time in your life when you don’t have that feeling.”