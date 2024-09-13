The IndyCar Series season finale is scheduled to take place at Nashville Superspeedway on Monday (AEST).

Rain is set to hit Tennesse across all three days at the 1.3-mile concrete oval.

That has prompted organisers to issue a statement just days before practice is set to begin on Sunday (AEST).

“Like you, we are keenly watching the weather forecast as the remnants of Hurricane [Francine] impact central Tennessee and our neighbours to the south,” said Big Machine Records CEO and event promoter Scott Borchetta.

“Our hearts are with the people of Mississippi and Louisiana who have been bearing the brunt of the storm. While we’re hoping for clear skies, we have contingency plans to ensure a great experience no matter what.”

Borchetta said updates will be provided via Music City Grand Prix social media channels.

In years past, IndyCar has postponed races by a day due to inclement weather.

As yet, organisers haven’t stated whether that is part of their contingency plan.

“Regarding race day, it is our policy, along with the NTT IndyCar Series, to make every effort to conduct two days of racing activity as the inclement weather permits,” said Brochetta.

“We are vigilantly monitoring the weather with local and state agencies to create contingencies that prioritize the safety of our competitors and all our dedicated fans and customers.

“Our partners at the Nashville Superspeedway have all the resources we need to execute on-track activities into the evening hours.

“We will continue to monitor the weather and communicate our plans as they are finalized to all those invested in this race.

“We are still full steam ahead with the planned events, but the schedule can change with the weather.

“We will do our best to tell you what we know when we know it; just keep an eye on our social media and emails.”

IndyCar is set for two practice sessions on Sunday (AEST) as well as qualifying.

The 206-lap race is slated to start at 5am (AEST) on Monday.