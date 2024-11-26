The New Zealander finished fourth in his rookie season, scoring a solitary podium on the streets of Detroit.

His debut season was a model of consistency with eight top 10 and five top fives across the 14-race schedule.

“I feel incredibly pleased to be joining ABEL Motorsports in Indy NXT for 2025,” said Hedge.

“2024 was a great season for me, and I really feel like I learned a lot about not only the INDY NXT car but the series as a whole.

“That should make 2025 a bit smoother, only having to focus on extracting the most out of the car as possible.”

Hedge has the support of several high-profile motorsport personalities.

Tony Quinn has backed Hedge via his foundation and former IndyCar team owner Steve Horne is among the young New Zealander’s support group.

“Coming over to race in Indy NXT after 2023 was a huge step for me, but after winning both the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and the Formula Regional Americas championship I just felt that the time was right to make the move,” said Hedge.

“I wouldn’t be here without the amazing support from The Tony Quinn Foundation, Giltrap Group, Tasman Motorsports Group, and Contract Flooring. They saw something in me and made it happen.”

Hedge has high hopes for his second Indy NXT season. The 21-year-old is optimistic about the future and following in the footsteps of fellow Kiwis, eventually competing in the IndyCar Series.

“Our goal in 2025 is simple: contend for the Indy NXT championship.

“2024 was a time for learning and growing, but now joining ABEL Motorsports I feel really confident about our chances of being a winner in 2025 and continuing the great lineage of Kiwi’s in the IndyCar system.”

ABEL Motorsports team owner Bill Abel spoke positively about Hedge.

“I had the opportunity to meet Callum for the first time in 2023 over in New Zealand and was impressed with his skill behind the wheel of a race car, and from that point on always kept tabs on him to watch his progression and see where his career was taking him,” said Abel.

“Callum’s first season in Indy NXT was great, he really showed some flashes of brilliance, and I think bringing that into what we have going on at ABEL Motorsports will be a great match.

“There is no reason that Callum can’t compete for podiums, wins, and ultimately the 2025 championship.”

The 2025 Indy NXT season gets underway on the streets of St Petersburg in Florida on March 3.