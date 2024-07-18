Sowery was a standout in his Mid-Ohio debut, finishing 13th in the #51 entry.

On July 22 (AEST), he'll race on the streets of Toronto alongside teammate Hunter McElrea.

The team has also confirmed Sowery will contest the only other road course race left on the calendar in Portland on August 26 (AEST).

“It's amazing to be back with Dale Coyne Racing,” said Sowery.

“Having such a strong debut has certainly set our hopes and expectations fairly high.

“Now that I've got a weekend under my belt, I feel I've got foundations to build on and that's definitely the goal.”

Although a newcomer to IndyCar, Sowery isn't a stranger to the US racing scene.

The 28-year-old competed in Indy NXT (formerly Indy Lights) in 2019 and 2021 where he raced at Toronto and Portland.

“I've not been to Toronto or Portland in a very long time, but I really enjoyed those events and atmosphere previously,” said Sowery.

“Portland is also where I got my Indy NXT win, so it will be great to go back there. I can't wait to finish off the road courses in the #51 for DCR.”

The team's eponymous owner Dale Coyne said he was eager to get Sowery back in the cockpit.

“Toby really impressed during his weekend with us at Mid-Ohio and we're excited to have him back for another couple of races this year,” said Coyne.

“Not only was Toby a pleasure to work with, but he was up to speed immediately after not having driven one of these cars in over a year.

“We can't wait to see what he'll do on the streets of Toronto this weekend.”

RACER reports Katherine Legge is the favourite to contest the remaining ovals in the #51 this year at Gateway, Milwaukee, and Nashville.