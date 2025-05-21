On Friday May 23, two days before the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, a ‘Wienie 500’ will take place at the famed circuit – with six Oscar Mayer ‘Wienermobiles” vying for the title of America’s fastest hot dog.

As a part of Oscar Mayer’s hot dogs becoming the ‘Official Hot Dog’ of the Indy 500, the six Wienermobiles will represent different hot dogs from various regions of the US.

The six cars will each be wrapped in unique liveries with not only racing numbers but also the name of the hot dog and region they represent.

At the end of the race, the winning Hotdogger – Oscar Mayer’s official name for its Wienermobile drivers – won’t be covered in milk as per Indy 500 tradition.

Instead, in the ‘Wiener’s Circle’ they’ll be treated to a hot dog and a ‘condiment spray’.

The race will not only be live-streamed on the US version of Fox Sports’ own app, but also the @INDYCARonFOX social media accounts, though it remains to be seen whether it’ll cut the mustard to be a part of the Australian broadcast.