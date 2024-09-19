According to US outlet RACER, staff members at the Zionsville workshop near Indianapolis were told to depart, leaving computers and electronic devices behind while an investigation took place.

It’s alleged a former Andretti Global staff member may have brought intellectual property across from its former IndyCar team to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

“We are cooperating fully with investigators,” said Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in a statement.

“Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can.”

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr told local outlet IndyStar that a search warrant had been served.

“The FBI asked us to assist this morning as they served a warrant at the (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) headquarters building,” said Stehr.

“Our officers stayed outside as the FBI agents entered the building.”

According to the RACER report, FBI agents visited Andretti Global last month.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has three full-time drivers in the IndyCar Series with Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Christian Lundgaard.

Juri Vips made a one-off start with the team this year at Portland International Raceway.

Lundgaard was the team’s star driver in 2024, finishing 11th overall. Rahal finished 18th in the drivers’ standings ahead of Fittipaldi in 19th.

RLLR is co-owned by 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner and three-time CART champion Bobby Rahal.

The team is also owned in part by legendary talk show host David Letterman and businessman Mike Lanigan of Mi-Jack Construction Equipment fame.