Co-owned by Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger, the team used four drivers in 2024. Romain Grosjean a team staple alongside Agustín Canapino, who was briefly dropped and replaced by Nolan Siegel. The team eventually split with Canapino and brought Conor Daly on board.

It’s not abundantly clear whether Robb is replacing one of Daly or Grosjean yet.

Daly was seen as something of a bandaid fix to help the team’s efforts to make the winners’ circle prize pool.

Rumours have persisted that Grosjean does not have enough financial resources to keep his seat at Juncos Hollinger Racing.

“To be sought out by leaders like (team owners) Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger and a team as driven as JHR means the world to me,” Robb said.

“We share a vision for what we can achieve together, and I’m honoured to contribute to JHR’s continued growth as I also grow as their driver.

“Excited to see what we accomplish together with our ambition and the power of possibility.”

Robb’s appointment at JHR marks a return of sorts having won the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship with the then-known Juncos Racing.

“Sting Ray is an exciting talent, and we’ve had the privilege of seeing his growth as a driver first-hand during our championship run in Indy Pro,” said Juncos.

“This is more than a reunion; it’s a chance to pick up right where we left off and truly aim for the top of this series.

“We’re committed to making this season a breakout year for Sting Ray, as well as an extraordinary year for JHR as we continue to elevate our presence in IndyCar.”

Hollinger added, “We are delighted to welcome Sting Ray to the team.

“Sting Ray has great talent, and we have full confidence that his skills and determination will help our success this season.

“This partnership represents an exciting evolution for JHR, and we are eager to see what we can achieve together in the year ahead.”

Robb finished his first season in the IndyCar Series a lowly 24th before ending this year’s campaign in 20th with a career-best finish of ninth.