Series points leader Alex Palou qualified 15th but will start the race in 24th after receiving a nine-place grid penalty for an engine change.

Pole position was claimed by Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood who will be joined by Josef Newgarden of Team Penske on the front row.

“That’s as good as I could do right there,” said Power.

“You can never ask for more than that. Would have been nice to get a pole but that’s life.

“Just do what we can in the race tomorrow. You know how these things roll. If it’s our day, it’ll be our day. If not, we’ll try again next year.”

As it stands, if Power and Palou were to finish where they start Monday’s race, then the Spaniard would still win the title by seven points.

The two-time champion was none too happy with his qualifying performance.

“It wasn’t ideal,” said Palou.

“I was a lot more comfortable this morning during practice so I don’t really know what happened to the #10 car. We just have to check and see.

“The first lap wasn’t too bad and then the second lap was just really, really bad. Not what we wanted, not what we needed.

“It’s not making it easier, for sure. I think we’re 24th for tomorrow. It’s time to see what we can do.

“The good thing is that hopefully we can make up some spots. The car was really good this morning. Just need to try figure out how we can get the car back and see what we can do.”

Monday’s race is set to start at 5am AEST.

Results: IndyCar Series, Music City Grand Prix Qualifying