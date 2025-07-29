The British-based outfit will enter under the name Hitech TGR and becomes the sixth team confirmed for the 2026 championship, joining Giles Motorsport, Kiwi Motorsport, M2 Competition, mtec Motorsport, and the recently announced HMD Motorsport with TJ Speed.

Hitech’s decision marks a significant expansion of its global footprint and builds on previous off-season campaigns, where it sent drivers to New Zealand for additional mileage and development. The 2026 season, however, will be its first full championship entry.

The team is among the most successful in global junior single-seaters, currently competing in FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, British F4, GB3, and the F1 Academy.

Its alumni include George Russell, Alex Palou, Liam Lawson, Marcus Armstrong, and Jack Doohan. Hitech currently sits third in the F2 teams’ standings and leads the British F4 championship for the second year running.

Team manager Phil Blow, who will oversee the New Zealand program, said a full Oceania entry is a natural progression as the series continues to gain international stature.

“In recent years, we have sent Hitech drivers to the series for off-season mileage and to gain further experience, but as the championship continues to go from strength to strength, the time is right for us to have a fully-fledged Hitech team in New Zealand,” Blow said.

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

“We look forward to the competition, and to providing three young drivers in the region with the opportunity to gain a foothold on the junior single-seater ladder and begin their progression.”

The move adds to growing international interest in the Oceania series, which has made calendar and format changes in recent years to avoid clashes with key European pre-season testing schedules.

It follows a broader trend of overseas teams investing in the championship as a valuable winter proving ground for emerging talent.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand motorsport manager Nicolas Caillol welcomed the addition of another top-tier operation.

“This is the sixth team for the 2026 championship and is another with an exceptionally high profile and track record in international motorsport, so this is only good news for the championship,” Caillol said.

The 2026 campaign will feature four rounds across January, with visits to Hampton Downs, Taupo, Teretonga, and Highlands Motorsport Park, which will host the 70th running of the New Zealand Grand Prix.