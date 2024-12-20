Hadjar will join Yuki Tsunoda at the rebranded operation after Lawson was yesterday confirmed at Red Bull.

“I’m very excited to step into my new role at VCARB, this is huge for myself, my family and all the people who have believed in me from the beginning,” said Hadjar.

“The journey from karting through the ranks in single-seaters, to now being in Formula 1 is the moment I’ve been working towards my whole life, it is the dream.

Featured Videos

“I feel like I’m stepping into a whole new universe, driving a much faster car and racing with the best drivers in the world.

“It’ll be a huge learning curve, but I’m ready to work hard and do the best I can for the team.”

The move will see Hadjar join Tsunoda at the Faenza-based operation as the Japanese driver enters his fifth season of F1.

In the frame for a potential promotion for the Red Bull drive, Tsunoda was ultimately overlooked.

However, as he did for Lawson, he will offer a benchmark for his young teammate.

“I look forward to working with and learning from Yuki,” Hadjar said.

“I’ve always looked up to him, he went through the Red Bull Junior Program, like myself, and we’ve shared a similar path to F1.

“He’s very experienced and will be good to learn from.”

Hadjar finished second in the 2024 Formula 2 championship to Gabriel Bortoleto, the title only decided at the final event of the year in Abu Dhabi.

He joined the Red Bull Junior Team for 2022, winning three races en route to fourth in his debut season of Formula 3.

Graduating to Formula 2 in 2023 proved more challenging campaign and he could do no better than 14th in the standings.

A switch from Hitech to Campos for 2024 saw improved results, and second in the chamionship as he also completed reserve driver duties for Red Bull and RB.

“We’re excited to have Isack with us next year, bringing a new and fresh dynamic to the team alongside Yuki in 2025,” said Racing Bulls team principal, Laurent Mekies.

“His journey to Formula 1 has been nothing short of outstanding, he has shown remarkable growth, with a series of impressive results in the junior single-seater ranks.

“He has the talent and drive necessary to compete at the highest level, and we have every confidence that he will adapt quickly and make a significant impact.

“I believe Isack and Yuki will make a great team. Yuki brings invaluable experience to the team, he’s shown incredible resilience and maturity, which will be crucial for the team as we strive to hit all our aims and objectives in 2025.”

As the most senior member of the Red Bull development program, Hadjar was expected to land the drive at Racing Bulls regardless of whether it was Lawson or Tsunoda promoted into the Red Bull drive.

“Firstly, we must congratulate Liam for his step up to Oracle Red Bull Racing,” said Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer.

“As a sister team and as an incubator for Formula 1 talent, our strategic objective is to foster and nurture our drivers in preparation for this next step.

“With this move and by bringing Isack into VCARB, it’s a testament to our longstanding commitment to develop the best young drivers in motorsport, as well as proof of concept of the Red Bull Junior Program.

“Having a younger driver supports our mission to speak to a younger audience, so we look forward to bringing new and existing fans on the journey with us.”

Hadjar’s appointment completes the full F1 2025 grid, with no further changes expected ahead of the opening round of the season beginning in Melbourne in March.