Perez is expected to be dumped by Red Bull Racing following this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He’s had a dismal season with his lack of performance costing his team a shot at the constructors’ championship.

Instead, it will almost certainly finish third in that competition, while Max Verstappen romped to his fourth drivers’ championship.

Pressure has been mounting on Perez for several months, and he was lucky to avoid an early exit following the Belgian Grand Prix, with Daniel Ricciardo in the frame to replace him.

But with the exception of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which ultimately ended in retirement, his form has not improved.

He is, therefore, set to be jettisoned from the F1 team following Sunday’s race.

However, it’s understood he’s unwilling to go quietly, despite being offered an ambassador role with Red Bull.

While it is widely expected Perez will be dumped in the near future, when that news will be confirmed is unclear.

Had Perez accepted his fate, or even taken matters into his own hands, there was a possibility it would have been announced this weekend.

It’s now more likely the situation will drag out, with Hadjar giving some indication of the timeline involved courtesy of his own expectations for 2025.

“I should know within two weeks,” he confirmed when Speedcafe asked when he should have his plans announced.

Hadjar is poised to join RB next season.

Despite his comments, it’s believed he Frenchman has already inked a deal with the second Red Bull operation.

So much makes sense as, regardless of whether Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda gets the coveted seat alongside Max Verstappen next season, a vacancy will exist at RB.

It’s understood Hadjar has been given the nod for the seat.

However, announcing as much is contingent on Perez and how the six-time race winner chooses to manage the coming days.

Speaking on Saturday, Coulthard implored the 34-year-old to “choose love, not war,” in an interview with PlanetF1.

Coulthard has done well out of Red Bull since stepping out of the cockpit.

Now 53, he is regularly involved in show runs and appearances for the Austrian brand in a relationship that is two decades old.

However, accepting an ambassadorial role seemingly relies on Perez accepting that his career is over. That’s a difficult conclusion to reach, especially when not made on one’s own terms.