Sergio Perez looks set to remain with Red Bull Racing beyond the F1 summer break.

The Mexican driver's future was discussed at a meeting following the Belgian Grand Prix amid speculation he was on the outer at the team.

While it was expected the 34-year-old would be ousted from the drive, he now looks to have retained his seat for now.

“Checo remains a Red Bull Racing driver despite recent speculation and we look forward to seeing him perform at tracks he has previously excelled at after the summer break,” said Horner in a statement issued by a Red Bull Racing spokesperson.

