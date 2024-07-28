Ricciardo is in a curious state where he's both in contention for a call-up to Red Bull Racing in place of Sergio Perez, while simultaneously fighting for his F1 survival.

The Australian is without a race contract for next year, the only one of Red Bull's four current drivers in that situation.

Liam Lawson is waiting in the wings should an opportunity present itself at RB, with the New Zealander also in the frame as a Perez replacement.

Ricciardo and Lawson will go head to head on Wednesday in a session at Imola which is thought to play a key part in their respective futures.

“I kinda just laugh at it,” Ricciardo told Mirror Sport of the potential for today's race to be his last in F1.

“I do take it seriously and I am fighting not only for something better but also just for my seat and my place in the sport.

“So it does come with a lot of that, but I just enjoy being back in this position and having something to fight for.

“I enjoy the crazy, fun chaos of the Red Bull family and the way they go about their business.

“It's all I've ever known – chaos in this team feels comfortable, where chaos in another team was quite unsettling. I just feel like I've been here before and I'm okay with it.”

Ricciardo's position is precarious as, if a change at Red Bull Racing is deemed necessary and he is overlooked in favour of Lawson, it draws his role with the organisation into question.

A strong performance could catapult him back into the senior team and reinvigorate his career as he's trusted to help Red Bull Racing secure the constructors' championship.

Conversely, it could simply be decided that the Australian doesn't have a future within the Red Bull structure, and the brutal nature of the programme sees him axed in favour of Lawson at RB.

It, therefore, seems his future hangs not only on his own performance but also that of Perez.

“I don't go into the car wishing bad on anyone,” he said.

“Do I want to beat everyone? Yes. I certainly don't wish for someone to be in a fricking tyre barrier or something.

“I'm at that age now that maybe it's a bit of perspective or maturity – everyone has their own story in this sport and has gone through some highs and lows.

“At the end of the day, it's up to us and I've got to focus on myself.

“If I kick arse, it helps me to stay in the sport and, if someone else does great, good for them – they handled the pressure of the moment.

“If they didn't, I can't do anything about that.”

Ricciardo entered Formula 1 courtesy of Red Bull, having been part of its junior programme during his formative years.

He raced for the senior team from 2014 until the end of 2018, and is well aware of how cut-throat it can be – even if he's not experienced that directly.

“Red Bull were always firm but fair with me,” he reasoned.

“If they were to get rid of me, I'd be like, ‘Okay, it's for a reason'.

“I know they would never just get rid of me if I was doing really well, so everything is within my control.

“That brings me so much comfort as well, that they are so performance-driven that there's no other bullshit – it's up to me.

“They definitely make me feel that way and that, if I do well, who knows what could happen?”

Perez will line up second for today's race, with Ricciardo in 13th after a strategy call in qualifying failed to net results.

A strong performance from the Mexican, who is set to be compared directly against team-mate Max Verstappen (starting 11th after a grid penalty) will decide his fate.

That, combined with Ricciardo's own performance, could determine whether Spa-Francorchamps marks the end of the eight-time race winner's career.

“Maybe it is [my last race], but I certainly don't sit here today believing that it is,” he admitted.

“It's hard for me to already have a farewell speech if I just don't believe it.

“It's probably where my head is at as well – I'm realistic, but I'm confident that I'll deliver again this weekend and help my chances. We'll hit pause on that one.”