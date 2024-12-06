Perez is in the firing line after a disappointing 2024 that has seen him comprehensively outperformed by Max Verstappen.

Should Verstappen win this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and score the bonus point for fastest lap, he’ll all but triple his team-mate’s tally for the year.

Red Bull Racing has slipped from a comfortable position at the top of the constructors’ championship to third, giving up a more than 100-point advantage over McLaren.

The outcome of the constructors’ championship is worth an estimated $30 million to the team’s finances.

Patience for the Mexican’s plight has long been exhausted, and despite holding a valid contract, he will not be retained for next season.

Red Bull Racing hopes the 34-year-old will see the writing on the wall and accept an ambassadorial role with the organisation similar to that enjoyed by David Coulthard.

However, it’s also prepared for the situation to turn south, with suggestions from the Perez camp that it may well do so.

In either case, he is not expected to remain with Red Bull in a driving capacity, if at all.

“Nothing has changed since before in terms of what I’ve said for the entire year,” Perez declared in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“I’ve got a contract for next year and I will be driving for Red Bull next year.”

He reaffirmed: “I have a contract for next year.”

While Perez’s lacklustre season and lack of contribution has played a significant role in Red Bull Racing’s fate in the constructors’ championship, he argued that its slide to third was not entirely his fault.

“Of course I take responsibility, but also I don’t feel it’s all down to one person,” he reasoned.

“I’m obviously part of a big organisation, a big team, and it’s very unfortunate we did not fight any harder for the constructors’.

“I think it’s just important to stay together,” he continued.

“The season hasn’t been the greatest but at the end of the day there’s a reason why they renewed me and they know I can still do it and that’s the important factor.”

Speedcafe understands a meeting to decide Perez’s fate will be held early next week.

The expected outcome is that he will be moved aside, willingly or not, with Liam Lawson in pole position to take over alongside Max Verstappen in 2025.