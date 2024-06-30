The Australian qualified 14th, briefly held 12th spot, and then spent the bulk of the 13-lapper in 14th position before gaining one when Aleix Espargaro crashed on the final lap.

According to Miller, he was left wanting for balance from his Red Bull KTM RC16.

“I put together some decent laps in the Sprint and caught up to the boys in front of me but with about four to go they were still making a decent pace while I hit my limit,” he recounted.

“We need to find a bit more balance and try for some stability on the back straight as I'm losing free speed there.

“We have some ideas for tomorrow [Sunday] and we'll keep plugging away. I enjoyed having my claws in the battle.”

Team-mate Brad Binder picked up four championship points after eventually finishing sixth in the Sprint from ninth on the grid.

“This morning we tried for a bit of extra feeling,” said the South African of qualifying.

“We don't quite have the all-out pace of the front guys but I gave all I had and ninth was just okay.

“I had a good start in the Sprint and tried my best to get past the others but got stuck a little. We'll keep working and see if we can find that extra step.

“It looks like we need to roll into the corner a bit more and get out quicker.

“A bit more extra grip on the rear would be the quick fix. Let's see if we can work on it for tomorrow.”

Francesco Bagnaia won the Sprint while future factory Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez crashed out on Lap 2.