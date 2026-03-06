Applications close at 11:30 PM AEDT 8 April 2026 (late applications will not be accepted).

Are you up for the challenge?

About the team – The AIS Sports Engineering team is responsible for working with Athletes, Coaches, Sports and the National Institute Network (NIN) to identify, prioritise and deploy an applied technology, innovation and human performance agenda. The Team develops and produces customised equipment solutions for Australia’s Olympic and Paralympic Athletes.

Key responsibilities

About the role – This is a full time role to support the development and delivery of custom sporting equipment and instrumentation in support of Australia’s elite Olympic and Paralympic athletes, Coaches and Staff from the AIS and NIN (National Institute Network).

You will work collaboratively as part of a high performing team/organisation, establishing and maintaining effective partnerships with stakeholders to deliver high quality sporting equipment project outcomes. You will be comfortable working in a rewarding, high cadence, exciting environment delivering equipment projects to an aerospace/professional motorsport standard.

Specifically, you will design, manufacture, test and deliver high performance customised sports equipment and instrumentation using the latest technology. You will ensure the delivery of best practice, best in class and/or new and innovative approaches and outcomes. You will be providing advice, services and education to support AIS Strategy in the areas of innovation and technology.

Required skills and experience

About you – You will have:

• Minimum of an undergraduate degree in either mechatronic, mechanical or aerospace engineering, or relevant equivalent

• Minimum 3 years’ experience as an engineer with expertise in mechatronics or mechanical engineering.

• Demonstrated mechanical design experience including design for manufacture using a variety of technologies (additive and subtractive)

• Demonstrated experience with electronics project design and construction

• Demonstrated practical experience manufacturing and assembling components and assemblies using a variety of high performance materials.

• Practical experience with 3D Printing.

• Proven end to end project management experience for engineering technology projects.

• Experience managing the delivery of engineering technology to external clients.

Eligibility

To be eligible for this position applicants are required to be Australian citizens only and must be able to obtain and maintain an AGSVA Security Clearance.

As part of the Commonwealth Child Safety Framework the ASC is committed to being a Child Safe Organisation and leading the way in Child Safety across the sports sector. This position requires a Working with Vulnerable/Children People check to obtain employment.

Notes

The ASC is committed to protecting children from harm. We require all applicants that will work with children to undergo screening processes prior to appointment.

Should a merit pool be established for this position, it may be used to fill ongoing or fixed term opportunities as they arise within 18 months from the date advertised.

The ASC operates under the Australian Sports Commission Act 1989 and is separate to the Public Service Act 1999. The ASC accepts most leave liability and recognition of prior service if you are currently employed at a Commonwealth agency.

If you are experiencing issues or have any questions with the e-recruitment system, please contact the People & Culture Hub via email [email protected] or phone (02) 6214 1328.

Acknowledgement of Country

The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of the lands where its offices are located, the Ngunnawal people and recognises any other people or families with connection to the lands of the ACT and region, the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung people of the Kulin Nation, the people of the Yugambeh Nation and the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. The ASC extends this acknowledgment to all the Traditional Custodians of the lands and First Nations peoples throughout Australia and would like to pay respects to all Elders past and present. The ASC recognises the outstanding contribution that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples make to society and sport in Australia and celebrates the power of sport to promote reconciliation and reduce inequality.