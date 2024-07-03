AM Racing stepped up to the Xfinity Series last year before Deegan, who was signed to Ford's driver development program in December 2019, moved into NASCAR's second tier this year.

She is currently 27th in the standings, last of those who have entered every event.

“The level of competition in the Xfinity Series is as competitive as it's ever been,” said AM President Wade Moore.

“It is our goal at AM Racing to field a competitive race team through our technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and provide any of our drivers the best equipment and opportunity to be successful on track each weekend.

“With that being said, we haven't had the success on track that we were hoping for in the first half of the season.

“When the opportunity to have Joey in the car at Chicago became a possibility, we felt we needed to take advantage of the knowledge and feedback that a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion could provide to our teams' growth.”

Logano, whose regular ride is the #22 Penske Ford in the Cup Series, joins van Gisbergen in the contingent of drivers racing in both Cup and Xfinity this weekend on the streets of the Windy City.

“Racing in the rain on Chicago's Street Course last year was a challenge within itself,” said the two-time Cup champion, and winner of the most recent race of the Cup season at Nashville.

“Any extra seat time is always a positive for unique tracks such as this one.

“Driving the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars are a lot of fun, and I'm looking forward to climbing behind the wheel of the No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang with high hopes to wheel it to the front.”

Practice and Qualifying for both series, as well as the Xfinity Race itself, take place on Saturday (Sunday AEST).