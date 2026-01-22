During a live meeting on January 22, Karting Australia launched its new One Karting governance model. With the transition to One Karting aimed to start in Q2 of 2026 it focuses majorly on the administrative side of karting.

Under the current governance model karting in Australia has reached a point where it has effectively outgrown itself.

Currently clubs and states are left to do much of their own admin such as licencing, training, volunteer work, and just general organisation with little to no assistance from Karting Australia.

This causes many issues such as incorrect following of processes, the same work being duplicated by many volunteers across Australia, and a lot of pressure put on volunteers within club and state committees.

Ultimately this added pressure and operational inefficiency affects events and competitor experience at a state and club level.

One Karting will see an increase in operational load on Karting Australia in an aim to take it off the clubs and states.

Karting Australia has confirmed via its One Karting Q&A booklet that the state bodies will remain but will shift focus to better assist in supporting their clubs.

A lead concern by many with this new program may be the effect it has on their local club.

Under the new model there will be no changes to how you see your club. Their identities, committees, names and everything else will remain the same.

Where an everyday karter is set to see an effect is in the progress their club can make. With a reduced work load and more assistance from Karting Australia, clubs and volunteers will have more time to spend on improving their product.

This could lead to things such as more consistent officiating, better marketing, an increase in member communication, and much more.

Overall the goal of the new One Karting governance model is to allow clubs and states to focus more on the competitor experience by reducing unnecessary administrative load.

For more information on the new One Karting governance model head to the Karting Australia website linked below.

https://www.karting.net.au/karting-australia/one-karting/