Bianchini died on Monday after being admitted to a western New South Wales hospital late last week.

“Joseph, 13, was transported to Griffith Base Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning after experiencing a sudden deterioration in his health,” Karting Australia said in a statement.

“Later that day he was flown to Sydney Children’s Hospital, Randwick where he sadly passed away on Monday, August 18.

“Joseph was a familiar and much-loved young competitor in our sport, racing in the Cadet and Junior categories across the country.

“His energy, passion and friendly nature touched many within the karting community.”

Former Super2 Series driver and kart scene regular Matt McLean led tributes to Bianchini on social media.

Bianchini raced with Alpha Motorsport and was supported by McLean.

“Words cannot explain how much this hurts, and I just thank you so much for always demonstrating the importance of looking out for those around you with complete and utter selflessness,” McLean wrote.

“This has left a crater in my heart, but I feel far more complete having had you in our lives even though for such a short time.

“It’s only been 12 hours and I just miss you so much already.

“I’m so proud of the young man you had become, and making you proud has always been, and will remain, a priority of mine. Such a gifted boy taken too soon. I love you Coyote, fly high.”

Speedcafe extends its heartfelt condolences to Adrian, Maria, Allegra, and the entire Bianchini family, along with Joseph’s many friends, during this very difficult time.

Despite his age, Bianchini was lauded on and off the track. He was a favourite among his peers in the junior categories, bringing sportsmanship to every race weekend and a lasting impact on everyone in the paddock.

At just 13 years old, he embraced life to the fullest, noted for always smiling, always laughing, and racing with determination and passion.