Seven News Central West led its Tuesday evening bulletin with exclusive CCTV footage from the Bathurst CBD that has been used by police in their investigation.

The footage shows a young man hitting himself in the face, rather than being attacked.

“Footage shows no sign of a man being attacked, a claim police have denied,” said Seven journalist Lauren Evans in her report.

“You can see a man walking along William Street hitting himself in the face. A woman is walking behind him before she stops and watches him fall to the floor. He then gets back up and walks out of shot.”

“Police said that while they are still finalising their investigation, they remain confident there was no attack.

“Police have confirmed the man is out of hospital.”

An Erebus data engineer was hospitalised in the early hours of Monday morning in what was initially alleged to be an attack by three men.

Bathurst 1000 winners Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood both spoke about the incident on Seven’s Sunrise programme under the impression that it was an attack.

The same notion was communicated to media by the team, which was offering a reward for any information.

Police denied the attack claim earlier today while also confirming the investigation was ongoing.